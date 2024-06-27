Vancouver police officer completes cross-Canada bike ride for pediatric cancer research

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver-based police sergeant landed in Halifax after cycling across Canada to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

After riding with Cops for Cancer for 15 years, Dayne Campbell was about to hang up his helmet, but then his daughter got sick. So he decided to embark on this cross-country tour in her honour.

“Two-thirds of kids that get diagnosed with cancer have life-long effects,” Campbell explained. “We need to do more with the research and Cops for Cancer does a really good job of that. We’re the biggest funder of pediatric research with the Canadian Cancer Society.”

View image in full screen Sgt. Dayne Campbell of the Vancouver Police Department stands with supporters after completing his cross-country tour with Cops for Cancer in Halifax on Thursday, June 27. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

On Thursday afternoon he arrived at Point Pleasant Park after travelling 7,000 km on his bike.

He left British Columbia on May 6.

“Doing these rides these last 53 days to raise money for this cause has been fantastic and I’m so glad I did,” he said after dipping his bike tires in the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2023, Campbell retired from cycling after completing his 15th year as a Cops for Cancer rider. But within a month of that achievement, his teenage daughter was diagnosed with the disease.

“I’m really proud,” Rebecca Campbell said ahead of her father’s trip. “It takes a lot of determination and time to even train for something like that.”

His goal was to complete the trek within 60 days, a feat which takes many riders three months.

Cycling about 150 km to 250 km per day make it the longest route he’s travelled with Cops for Cancer.

“I’ve done 15 900 km to 1,000 km tours over the years,” he said. “Hence my first 15 years of involvement, and then obviously this year being the trip across Canada.”

A spokesperson with the Canadian Cancer Society calls Campbell an inspiration.

“These kids need hope and their families need hope,” says Laurie Benner. “Seeing someone do this is incredibly inspiring for them and I think probably, if I were to assume, makes them think anything is possible.”

Campbell surpassed his fundraising goal for this trip, bringing in more than $50,000.

During his time with Cops for Cancer, he has raised over $150,000.

After the incredible journey, Campbell says he can’t wait to spend time with his family, adding his daughter is doing well and recently started physio and rehab.

“Now what’s next?” he asked. “Spending a couple of days with family here. I have a sister and I brother-in-law, nieces and nephews that live out here. I’ll spend a couple days with them and then I’ll go home to my family.”