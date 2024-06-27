SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors draft centre Jonathan Mogbo 31st overall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Jonathan Mogbo has been selected 31st overall by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Draft.

It was the first pick of the draft’s second round and Toronto will pick again with the 45th pick overall thanks to a trade earlier in the day.

The Raptors reportedly sent small forward Jalen McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings for point guard Davion Mitchell and power forward Sasha Vezenkov.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player'
NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto also got the 45th overall pick in this year’s draft in the deal and the Portland Trailblazers’ second-round selection in next year’s draft.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The deal was not yet official, pending a trade call to the NBA’s head office.

Mogbo averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the University of San Francisco last season.

The six-foot-six, 225-pound centre from West Palm Beach, Fla., was a junior.

Toronto picked Baylor University swingman Ja’Kobe Walter 19th overall in the first round on Wednesday night.

Trending Now

McDaniels averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.8 minutes of play over 50 games last season.

Mitchell had 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game in 72 appearances last season.

Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 42 games in Sacramento.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices