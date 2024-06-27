Raptors draft centre Jonathan Mogbo 31st overall

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Jonathan Mogbo has been selected 31st overall by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Draft.

It was the first pick of the draft’s second round and Toronto will pick again with the 45th pick overall thanks to a trade earlier in the day.

The Raptors reportedly sent small forward Jalen McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings for point guard Davion Mitchell and power forward Sasha Vezenkov.

Toronto also got the 45th overall pick in this year’s draft in the deal and the Portland Trailblazers’ second-round selection in next year’s draft.

The deal was not yet official, pending a trade call to the NBA’s head office.

Mogbo averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the University of San Francisco last season.

The six-foot-six, 225-pound centre from West Palm Beach, Fla., was a junior.

Toronto picked Baylor University swingman Ja’Kobe Walter 19th overall in the first round on Wednesday night.

McDaniels averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.8 minutes of play over 50 games last season.

Mitchell had 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game in 72 appearances last season.

Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 42 games in Sacramento.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.