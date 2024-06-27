Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lifestyle

World’s largest hockey stick to be broken down, sold as collectibles on Vancouver Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
World’s largest hockey stick up for sale
The world's largest hockey stick is for sale. The 66 metre or 218 foot structure was built for Expo 1986 and has become a symbol of the Cowichan Valley. As Kylie Stanton reports, it's reached the end of its life, and it's time to say goodbye – Dec 5, 2023
Have you ever wanted to own the world’s largest hockey stick?

Soon you’ll be able to get a piece of it in the form of a unique collectible.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has revealed its plans for the massive but aging piece of memorabilia that has adorned a local hockey rink for 35 years.

The 62-metre-long stick and giant hockey puck were originally built for Expo ’86, before being moved to Duncan and attached to the Cowichan Community Centre.

U.S. town comes for Duncan, B.C.’s record for world’s largest hockey stick

But the attraction has fallen into disrepair and would require up to $ 1.5 million in work to repair its Douglas-fir glulam wood structure.

Following public consultation last summer, the district determined there was little public appetite to refurbish or replace the stick, and officials decided in November to decommission it.

The district has unveiled plans for the iconic structure to be broken down and upcycled into collectibles for sale to the public.

Shawnigan Lake-based Genuine Collectibles Inc. will remove the stick and transport it to a facility in Cobble Hill at no cost to the public.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the collectibles will be donated to local Cowichan Valley sports organizations and charities.

The move comes as the the sun sets on the stick’s time with the title as “world’s largest.”

The American city of Lockport, Ill., has plans to build an arena with an even larger stick measuring more than 76 metres in length.

It was not immediately clear when work would begin to remove the stick.

 

 

 

 

