Do summer fireworks have a dim future in the Okanagan?

When fireworks light up Kelowna’s Waterfront Park on Monday night, spectators may want to soak in the spectacle — because the traditional summer show of lights may be at risk in years to come.

The reason? There’s a trend toward not holding fireworks during the more incendiary times of the year.

Many cities, including Chilliwack, Vernon, and even West Kelowna are trying out drone shows instead.

“We actually weren’t sure until, I kid you not, about 18 hours ago whether we could proceed (with Canada Day fireworks),” Renata Mills, the executive director of Festivals Kelowna, said Wednesday.

“But thankfully we had a bit of a last-minute relief… Everybody did the whole college try, pulled together and got all the details in place. So we’re going to have a great fireworks display.”

Mills said the show will “look a little different than prior years,” but expects it to be spectacular, particularly considering how many other communities aren’t even able to have fireworks anymore.

Fireworks are banned throughout most of the Central Okanagan, though people can apply for exemptions.

In West Kelowna, however, organizers of its signature event took a pass altogether.

When Westside Daze is held in mid-July, it will eschew the traditional fireworks display and offer one of the increasingly popular drone shows.

Westside Daze president Tina Bisson said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund reached out to her when she was planning this year’s event and warned her there was a chance a fireworks permit would be declined.

“While we could 100 per cent apply for it, we’d be taking a chance,” Bisson said.

The concerns on Brolund’s part were wildfire risks, which are particularly heightened given last year’s McDougall Creek wildfire.

Brolund, however, had another idea.

He suggested one of the increasingly popular drone shows for the July 13 event, Bisson said, noting it could be both fire smart and a lot of fun.

“I saw one at the Calgary Stampede last year and it blew my mind,” Bisson said.

So, she booked a company out of Ontario and now a 10-minute, 100-drone show will happen at the end of Westside Daze next month.

“It’s different and new,” Bisson said. “Another neat thing is people used to have to go down to the water to see the fireworks. Now they can stay in their seats at the music venue in Memorial Park and watch.”

Back in Kelowna, Mills said the idea of a drone show is also being considered.

“I love fireworks and as long as we can do fireworks I think I’d like to try that. But I understand things are changing,” said Mills.

“I’m also super curious about what it would look like to do a massive drone show on Canada Day,” she said, adding that the city’s fireworks producer, Big Bang Fireworks, “are wonderful.”