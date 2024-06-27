Kingston’s iconic Town Crier celebrates 40 Years of proclamations

One of Kingston’s most recognizable figures, Chris Whyman has marked a remarkable milestone, celebrating 40 years as the city’s Town Crier. Wednesday marked the four-decade anniversary of Whyman’s tenure, a journey that began with what was supposed to be a brief, one-year stint.

Whyman’s unexpected journey as Kingston’s Town Crier began on June 26, 1984. “I applied to compete for the title on a whim,” Whyman recalled. “I never expected to win.”

His preparation for the competition was equally spontaneous. “It was, I think, on a Sunday, if I’m not mistaken. On Friday, I started gathering bits and pieces to put together a uniform, and on Saturday night, I wrote up a proclamation with my friend Randy,” he said.

The bookings started flooding in after his victory, with events scheduled up to two years in advance. “I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, two years down the road. Maybe I could keep doing this for a little while longer,’” Whyman added.

Story continues below advertisement

3:08 Trenton kindergarten student one out of 46 students to win the Young Authors Award

His role has taken him far beyond Kingston’s borders, competing regionally, provincially, nationally, and internationally. Whyman has graced stages in countries including Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland, Belgium, Holland, and the United States. “I was at the Lord Mayor’s house in Dublin, presenting him with a big plaque from a big tapestry from the city of Kingston, which hangs in the Lord Mayor’s house in Dublin,” Whyman shared.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Throughout his 40-year tenure, Whyman has donned numerous uniforms, each one etched in his memory. “The first uniform I had was a rental from Audrey’s costume house, which sadly is no longer there. My mother made the second one, which is a cross velvet uniform, and she made my third one, which I still have and use when I travel,” he said.

Despite four decades of proclamations and global representation, Whyman shows no signs of retiring his distinctive voice. “As long as I’m still alive, I should keep going as long as I can. And I got a voice, so I can keep going,” he stated with a smile.

Story continues below advertisement

Whyman’s journey as Kingston’s Town Crier continues to resonate with the community and beyond, showcasing his enduring passion and dedication.