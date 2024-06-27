Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall totals of 80 mm could hit Saskatoon and area: Environment Canada

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Saskatoon streets become temporary lakes as heavy rain, hail pelts parts of Saskatchewan Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Heavy rain is expected in large parts of Saskatchewan Thursday evening and going into Friday. Les Knight / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A large area around Saskatoon is under a rainfall warning Thursday that could continue into Friday.

Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, saying heavy rainfall is expected in the evening and will impact portions of southern Saskatchewan.

General rainfall amounts are expected to hit around 40 to 60 millimetres, but heavier bursts of rain in some areas could see totals going above 80 millimetres.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Environment Canada said localized flooding is possible and that residents should watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices