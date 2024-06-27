Rainfall totals of 80 mm could hit Saskatoon and area: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A large area around Saskatoon is under a rainfall warning Thursday that could continue into Friday.

Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, saying heavy rainfall is expected in the evening and will impact portions of southern Saskatchewan.

General rainfall amounts are expected to hit around 40 to 60 millimetres, but heavier bursts of rain in some areas could see totals going above 80 millimetres.

Environment Canada said localized flooding is possible and that residents should watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

There's a lot going on in Saskatchewan today! Rainfall warning in effect for south central parts and then a risk of severe thunderstorms closer to the border where all related severe weather phenomena are possible! #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/cQQUeJlXGd — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) June 27, 2024