N.S. teacher charged with sexually assaulting student multiple times in past month

A teacher at in Tatamagouche, N.S. is facing multiple sexual offence charges after allegedly assaulting a student and sending explicit photos.

The RCMP said they were contacted by school administration from Tatamagouche Regional Academy on June 25. The academy has elementary and high school students from pre-primary to Grade 12.

“Officers were advised the teacher had been placed on leave June 18 while the school investigated,” the RCMP said in a Wednesday release.

“Colchester County District RCMP began an investigation, which indicates that, between May and June of this year, the teacher had sexually assaulted a student on multiple occasions, and sent explicit photos to that student and at least one other.”

Nicole MacLeod, 36, of Murray Siding, N.S. was arrested and according to police, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a child, invitation or sexual touching, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.

“Colchester County District RCMP is reaching out to offer support and encourage anyone who may be a survivor to come forward by contacting your local police or RCMP Detachment,” police said.