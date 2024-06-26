Calgary police say 3 people charged after violent May kidnapping

A violent kidnapping in northeast Calgary that sent the victim to hospital last month after he was held against his will for days has resulted in a long list of charges being laid against three people.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service said investigators believe the kidnapping ordeal was “drug-related” and began on May 6.

Police said they believe the victim went to a room at a hotel on Sunridge Boulevard Northeast at about 1 a.m. to meet a woman he knew.

“Once the victim arrived at the hotel, he was met by the woman and a man whom he also knew, and was subsequently held in a hotel room and at a residence for several days, where it is alleged he was robbed of his belongings, physically restrained and assaulted several times,” police said.

At some point in the ordeal, police said the victim was taken from the hotel room, forced into a vehicle and taken to a home in the 5000 block of Centre Street North, where he continued to be held against his will, threatened and assaulted.

Several days later, he was taken back to the hotel, “at which point he escaped, attended a nearby hospital and reported the incident to police.”

Police said he told them what happened on May 9 and officers went to the hotel and took several people into custody.

When officers searched the hotel room, they found several guns, a small blowtorch, a staple gun, a homemade stun gun and several rounds of ammunition.

Samantha Lawrence, 30, Thorren John Aldrich, 36, and Kaitlyn Marlene Elliott, all of Calgary, now face multiple charges, including kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

Anyone with information that could help investigators piece together what happened is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.