Regina Police Service’s use of force increased slightly in 2023

As Regina police attempted to keep crime off the streets in 2023 the use of force increased.

According to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners report released Tuesday, total use of force instances increased by over eight per cent from 2022 to 2023. The report outlined 249 incidents involving the use of force in 2023, compared to 230 in 2022.

“Eight per cent is obviously an increase, but in the big scheme of the total calls to service we go to, it is a very small number where there is use of force,” Deputy Police Chief Lorliee Davies said.

She went on to say the increase reflects the number of crimes police responded to last year, as well as the type of crimes.

“We’re seeing more firearms, more violent offences. We have people with really complex needs who may not be making the best decisions,” she said.

“I think if you (asked residents whether it’s) a surprise…the use of force went up minimally in the city, I think the answer would probably be no.”

According to the Use of Force Review Board, 93 per cent of the incidents were classified as level one, meaning they were appropriate and compliant with policy.

“Let’s say it was, for instance, you went to arrest somebody, they pulled away or maybe they swung at the officer. The officer had to grab onto their hand. That type of thing could be level one,” Davies explained.

“But level one could also be something that is even a more serious use of force, but still appropriate within the situation.”

She said the number of incidents classified as level one is not perfect, but is encouraging to see.

“Everything happened as it should and so for me that’s a big success,” Davies explained. “It shows that our officers are fully accountable. They’re doing their job, as they should.

Of the incidents, 14 were determined to be level two, meaning the use of force was appropriate but may have fallen slightly out of line with the police force’s policy.

According to the report, three incidents in 2023 were level three, meaning the officer’s use of force could result in discipline.

Davies said the Regina Police Service had no use-of-force incidents classified at a level four, which could have a criminal outcome.