Kingston BMX track struggles after break-in, theft ahead of provincial event

Weeks before it is set to host a major provincial event, Kingston’s BMX track is grappling with the aftermath of a break-in and theft that has left it without vital equipment. As police investigate the incident, the track’s owners are scrambling to determine how to proceed with the competition.

Typically bustling with weekend and evening races, the Kingston BMX track has been gearing up for this summer’s provincial championships. However, the momentum has been halted following the recent break-in.

“I got a call on Tuesday that our maintenance shed had been broken into,” track volunteer, Jason Kelly said. “I came to check it out, and they had pried the lock right off the door.”

Kelly revealed that there had been another attempt to break into a different shed shortly after.

“I’m at the point where I don’t even know if anything is safe around here,” he said. “And we’re trying to run races.”

The thieves made off with tools, a skid-steer and a crucial piece of equipment used to flatten the track. These items are indispensable for the track’s maintenance and preparation for events, and replacing them is financially unfeasible for the club, especially given the high insurance deductible.

“The deductible might be a little high for us, and the skid-steer itself, I don’t have an insurable interest in it,” Kelly said. “It was borrowed from a club member, so that’s another complication.”

With the provincial race trial just weeks away, the theft has left the club without essential equipment typically used to ready the track. Now, they must find a way to prepare the track under these challenging circumstances.

“I’m going to make that race happen,” Kelly said. “Whether I have to beg, borrow or steal, I’ll get my own tools and bring them in or I’ll fork up some money and purchase some equipment to make this happen. It’s for the kids.”

Kelly has filed a police report and says Kingston police are investigating the break-ins. However, there have been no updates on the situation from police.

As the date for the provincial event approaches, the Kingston BMX track community remains determined to overcome these obstacles and ensure the competition goes ahead as planned.