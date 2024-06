Send this page to someone via email

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has submitted his resignation from the Sask. Party.

Randy Weekes submitted his letter of resignation Monday, but said that he will continue to act as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan.

Weekes added that he will continue to represent Biggar-Sask Valley as an independent MLA for the remainder of his term.

More to come