National

Canada

'Enough is Enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Randy Weekes posted an image of his Sask. Party membership cut in half on Wednesday night.
Randy Weekes posted an image of his Sask. Party membership cut in half on Wednesday night. Randy Weekes / Twitter
On the final day of the spring legislative session in Saskatchewan it was a tense environment throughout the chamber.

The current speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Randy Weekes set the stage Wednesday night on social media.

In a post to X, Weekes, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for or the Biggar-Sask Valley constituency, posted a photo of his party membership cut in half with the caption, “Enough is Enough.”

Weekes’ lost his nomination for his riding earlier this year.

Weekes was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan in 1999 and has been re-elected five times.

Weekes did not offer an explanation for cutting his membership card, but tensions have been growing over the last few months.

In April, he ordered the finance minister to apologize in the house for sending Weekes a text message over how the Speaker was overseeing the legislature.

This week, Weekes read out a nearly three-year-old letter from the province’s former sergeant-at-arms, who said he felt betrayed by the government over changes to legislative security that diminished his role.

— More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

