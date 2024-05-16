‘Enough is Enough’: Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card

Send this page to someone via email

On the final day of the spring legislative session in Saskatchewan it was a tense environment throughout the chamber.

The current speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Randy Weekes set the stage Wednesday night on social media.

In a post to X, Weekes, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for or the Biggar-Sask Valley constituency, posted a photo of his party membership cut in half with the caption, “Enough is Enough.”

Story continues below advertisement

Weekes’ lost his nomination for his riding earlier this year.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Weekes was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan in 1999 and has been re-elected five times.

Weekes did not offer an explanation for cutting his membership card, but tensions have been growing over the last few months.

In April, he ordered the finance minister to apologize in the house for sending Weekes a text message over how the Speaker was overseeing the legislature.

This week, Weekes read out a nearly three-year-old letter from the province’s former sergeant-at-arms, who said he felt betrayed by the government over changes to legislative security that diminished his role.

— More to come.