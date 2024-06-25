Menu

Crime

Woman faces arson charge in northern Manitoba nursing station fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 9:04 am
1 min read
One woman is behind bars, and no one was hurt, after a nursing station in Chemawawin, Man., was set on fire. View image in full screen
One woman is behind bars, and no one was hurt, after a nursing station in Chemawawin, Man., was set on fire. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say a woman was charged after the nursing station in Chemawawin, Man., about 450 kilometres north of Winnipeg, burned down Monday morning.

A 20-year-old woman will appear in court in The Pas on Tuesday, police said, where she faces charges of arson and failing to comply with probation.

Police continue to investigate the blaze, which a preliminary investigation suggests was intentionally set.

No one was hurt in the fire.

