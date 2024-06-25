Woman faces arson charge in northern Manitoba nursing station fire

Manitoba RCMP say a woman was charged after the nursing station in Chemawawin, Man., about 450 kilometres north of Winnipeg, burned down Monday morning.
A 20-year-old woman will appear in court in The Pas on Tuesday, police said, where she faces charges of arson and failing to comply with probation.
Police continue to investigate the blaze, which a preliminary investigation suggests was intentionally set.
Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Fire at iconic theatre in The Pas considered arson, Manitoba RCMP say
Comments