Woman faces arson charge in northern Manitoba nursing station fire

Manitoba RCMP say a woman was charged after the nursing station in Chemawawin, Man., about 450 kilometres north of Winnipeg, burned down Monday morning.

A 20-year-old woman will appear in court in The Pas on Tuesday, police said, where she faces charges of arson and failing to comply with probation.

Last night, Chemawawin #rcmpmb charged Lavern Chartrand, 20, w/ Arson & Fail to Comply w/ Probation in relation to the nursing station fire. She was remanded into custody for a court appearance scheduled for today in The Pas. Chemawawin RCMP continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 25, 2024

Police continue to investigate the blaze, which a preliminary investigation suggests was intentionally set.

No one was hurt in the fire.