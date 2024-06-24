Woman arrested after nursing station catches fire in Manitoba community

Send this page to someone via email

One woman is behind bars, and no one was hurt, after a nursing station in Chemawawin, Man., was set on fire.

Early Monday morning, RCMP were told about the fire, and when officers arrived, Mounties said the building was engulfed in flames.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been intentionally started with a device of some kind, police said.

The probe continues.