Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Woman arrested after nursing station catches fire in Manitoba community

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 4:29 pm
1 min read
One woman is behind bars, and no one was hurt, after a nursing station in Chemawawin, Man was set on fire. View image in full screen
One woman is behind bars, and no one was hurt, after a nursing station in Chemawawin, Man was set on fire. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One woman is behind bars, and no one was hurt, after a nursing station in Chemawawin, Man., was set on fire.

Early Monday morning, RCMP were told about the fire, and when officers arrived, Mounties said the building was engulfed in flames.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been intentionally started with a device of some kind, police said.

The probe continues.

Click to play video: 'Brandon, Man. creates arson task force as number of suspicious fires rises'
Brandon, Man. creates arson task force as number of suspicious fires rises
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices