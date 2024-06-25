Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a late night shooting in Toronto that appears to have taken place near a playground.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, which is just south of Highway 401, at 11:58 p.m. Monday.

Police said there were reports of a shooting and a man was located with injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, but died.

Video from the scene shows police tape cordoning off a park area of an apartment complex on Falstaff Avenue, including a playground.

Police said they currently don’t have any suspect information and asked that anyone with information come forward.

HOMICIDE:

Jane St & Falstaff Ave

11:58pm

– reports of a shooting in the area

– adult male was located with injuries

– male was transported to hospital via emerg run

– male was pronounced deceased

– no suspect description at this time

– anyone with info call police #GO1381039

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 25, 2024