Crime

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto

Posted June 25, 2024 7:11 am
Video from the scene shows police tape cordoning off a park area of an apartment complex on Falstaff Avenue, including a playground. View image in full screen
Video from the scene shows police tape cordoning off a park area of an apartment complex on Falstaff Avenue, including a playground. Global News
A man is dead after a late night shooting in Toronto that appears to have taken place near a playground.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, which is just south of Highway 401, at 11:58 p.m. Monday.

Police said there were reports of a shooting and a man was located with injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, but died.

Video from the scene shows police tape cordoning off a park area of an apartment complex on Falstaff Avenue, including a playground.

Police said they currently don’t have any suspect information and asked that anyone with information come forward.

