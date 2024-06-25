Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto

A man is dead after a late night shooting in Toronto that appears to have taken place near a playground.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, which is just south of Highway 401, at 11:58 p.m. Monday.
Police said there were reports of a shooting and a man was located with injuries.
He was rushed to hospital, but died.
Video from the scene shows police tape cordoning off a park area of an apartment complex on Falstaff Avenue, including a playground.
Police said they currently don’t have any suspect information and asked that anyone with information come forward.
