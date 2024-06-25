‘They will eat everything’: Toronto enlists goat herd to tackle invasive species

Toronto may be known as “Hogtown,” but for the next week, it might as well be known as “Goat Town” after it unleashed goats on a meadow at Don Valley Brick Works Park.

Over the next couple of days, the goats will be munching away at invasive species in a unique pilot project.

On Monday afternoon, a trailer was carefully maneuvered up to a meadow in the middle of the park, before 40 goats were unleashed into a penned-off area. They’ll remain there munching away at all the vegetation the field has managed to grow, but those monitoring the project are especially curious to see the effects of what they don’t want to grow back.

“They will eat everything,” said Cheryl Post, a natural environment specialist with the City of Toronto. “But what is shown over time in other grazing areas is that over time, native species will regenerate preferentially.”

More importantly, said Post, the invasive species will be reduced — especially the kind of plants that will gradually turn the area into a forest.

Think of it as a prescribed burn, but sub out the fire and replace it with some very hungry goats.

They’re so good at what they do, they’ll have to keep an eye on them to make sure they don’t eat everything. Ian Matthews who runs “Goats in the City Inc.” which the city contracted for the pilot program, said the goats could devour an entire acre within two-to-three days.

The preference is that plants like milkweed remain untouched, because of the food source they provide to monarch butterflies. But the poison ivy, garlic mustard, honeysuckle, and other non-native species, the goats will be able to feed on to their hearts’ desire.

Post said that the cost of the pilot is a little more than mowing would be, but it’s still considered cost-effective because of the combination of the education value and the environmentally-friendly approach. “They come in and they graze the meadow, their hooves till up the soil, their waste adds nutrients,” said Post.

Mayor Olivia Chow was a quick fan of the herd, welcoming it to come and sample the meadow’s finest weeds.

“Let’s develop more eco herds elsewhere,” she said when asked if she would support them being dispatched elsewhere.

Where the pilot is concerned, it will likely return to the Brickworks meadows for the coming years to see how the area reacts to the goats. “We’re probably going to be able to tell fairly quickly whether or not we deem the project a success,” said Post.

Guided tours will be offered for the Don Valley Brickworks goats on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. For anyone who prefers to take them in at their own pace, there are plenty of signs with details on the program.