Poor weather and equipment issues cause lane-painting delays in Winnpeg

You may have noticed something lacking on many streets around Winnipeg this year, and if you typically find yourself driving, you’d be right.

The re-painting of roadways has been delayed this year due in part to a wetter-than-average spring, and most recently equipment breakdowns on Winnipeg’s only line painting machine.

According to the City, only 38% of Winnipeg’s roadways have been repainted so far this year, and councillor Janice Lukes thinks it might be time for the city to consider expanding its fleet.

“Will we look at buying a machine, and more staffing for next year? Possibly,” said Lukes. “It’s at least a $2-million plus touch to do that.”

The line painter was back in action on Monday, painting along Portage Avenue, from Monday to Thursday between 5am and 3pm.

Ensuring lanes and intersections are properly marked isn’t just important for drivers says Lukes, but it’s also important for pedestrians.

“I’m concerned about the vulnerable road user,” Lukes explained. “It [painted lines] does identify where the crosswalks are, and where to stop so you’re not blocking a crosswalk.”