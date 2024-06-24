Police turn to public for help after assault in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are appealing to the public for information about an assault that took place in Fish Creek Provincial Park last week.
Police said at around 5 p.m. on June 20, a woman was near the Votier’s Flats parking lot when she heard a call for help coming from an area off a dirt trail.
As the woman walked towards a creek bed, police believe she was physically assaulted and rendered unconscious.
It’s not known how many people were involved.
A short time later police said the woman regained consciousness and was found by two Good Samaritans who brought her to safety.
She was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police said all investigative leads have been exhausted and are now asking the public for information to help the investigation.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or may have seen suspicious activity in Fish Creek Provincial Park is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
