Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police turn to public for help after assault in southwest Calgary

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 5:57 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are seeking information after a woman was assaulted in Fish Creek Provincial Park. View image in full screen
Calgary police are seeking information after a woman was assaulted in Fish Creek Provincial Park. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are appealing to the public for information about an assault that took place in Fish Creek Provincial Park last week.

Police said at around 5 p.m. on June 20, a woman was near the Votier’s Flats parking lot when she heard a call for help coming from an area off a dirt trail.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

As the woman walked towards a creek bed, police believe she was physically assaulted and rendered unconscious.

It’s not known how many people were involved.

A short time later police said the woman regained consciousness and was found by two Good Samaritans who brought her to safety.

Trending Now

She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said all investigative leads have been exhausted and are now asking the public for information to help the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or may have seen suspicious activity in Fish Creek Provincial Park is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices