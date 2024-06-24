Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism construction to get underway at Okanagan College

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is set to begin on the new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism on Okanagan College’s Kelowna, B.C., campus.

“B.C. is expecting 91,000 new job openings in tourism- and hospitality-related industries over the next decade, and the majority of these jobs will require some form post-secondary education or skills training,” Lisa Beare, minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills said.

“This centre will equip students with the knowledge and experience they need to access these jobs and will provide employers in the Okanagan’s tourism and hospitality industries with the skilled talent they need.”

The new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism will include modern teaching spaces, food labs, beverage research and development facilities, and common spaces.

The $55.8-million project received $51.8 million in provincial funding, while Okanagan College provided the remaining $4 million. The centre is expected to open for students in 2026.

With a focus on addressing the labour shortage in food and tourism, supporting home-grown education in culinary arts, local food and beverage production and world-class hospitality services, the centre will bring together all food, wine and tourism programming on campus.

“The new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism at Okanagan College will help meet the critical needs of our tourism and hospitality industry, while building a resilient future of educated professionals and top-trained expertise to reinforce the Okanagan Valley’s reputation and brand as Canada’s centre of culinary, beverage and tourism excellence,” Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna said.

It will also allow Okanagan College to expand its culinary enrolment by more than 125 students per year, and hospitality and tourism enrolment by 450 students per year.