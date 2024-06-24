Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Workers on strike after failing to reach deal with Bombardier by deadline, union says

By Nojoud Al Mallees The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Unifor says 1,350 workers are on strike after the union failed to reach an agreement with Bombardier. A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. View image in full screen
Unifor says 1,350 workers are on strike after the union failed to reach an agreement with Bombardier. A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than a thousand Bombardier aircraft assembly workers went on strike as of Sunday after their union failed to reach an agreement with the company.

A Sunday release from Unifor said 1,350 employees stopped work at the company’s aircraft manufacturing facility, based at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, after the strike deadline expired at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The union says negotiations with the employer continued through the night and late into the morning, noting bargaining talks are set to resume early Monday.

Trending Now

“The union’s bargaining committee members are working towards an agreement and both parties remain committed to continuing the bargaining process,” Unifor said.

Mark Masluch, a spokesman for Bombardier, said the collective goal is to “swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices