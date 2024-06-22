Vehicle connected to missing children case spanning Ontario, Manitoba found at Sask. park

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP found an abandoned vehicle at Pine Cree Regional Park on Friday associated with an ongoing missing persons case that has stretched across Ontario and Manitoba.

In December 2023, three children were reported missing in Durham, Ont., northwest of Toronto. They were found last Sunday but disappeared again.

On June 16, the three boys — Leon, 12, Christopher, 11, and Thomas, 9 — and their mother, 55-year-old Astrid Schiller, were found at the Boissevain Port of Entry in Manitoba where RCMP said they were attempting to cross into the United States.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The boys were placed in a home and Schiller, the subject of a warrant for child abduction issued in Ontario, was arrested. She was later released by RCMP as the warrant’s jurisdiction didn’t extend into Manitoba.

Police were notified around 1:30 a.m. Monday that the three boys were missing from the Forrest, Man., home they’d been placed in, and were believed to be on the road again with their mother.

Story continues below advertisement

Schiller was believed to be driving a 2018 white Mercedes GLC with a British Columbia license plate SJ975W, which was found in the Saskatchewan park located in the Cypress Hills.

Officers said the kids and their mother have not been found, but say Schiller might have been spotted in Assiniboia, Sask., in the past week.

Police say an Amber Alert isn’t being issued as there has been no evidence that the kids are in any danger, adding that Schiller’s warrant for arrest isn’t extending into Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 310-RCMP or 911 in an emergency.

— with files from Sam Thompson and Kevin Hirschfield