Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle connected to missing children case spanning Ontario, Manitoba found at Sask. park

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 22, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
A vehicle associated with a missing persons case that started in Ontario was found in a Saskatchewan park. View image in full screen
A vehicle associated with a missing persons case that started in Ontario was found in a Saskatchewan park. Saskatchewan RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan RCMP found an abandoned vehicle at Pine Cree Regional Park on Friday associated with an ongoing missing persons case that has stretched across Ontario and Manitoba.

In December 2023, three children were reported missing in Durham, Ont., northwest of Toronto. They were found last Sunday but disappeared again.

On June 16, the three boys — Leon, 12, Christopher, 11, and Thomas, 9 — and their mother, 55-year-old Astrid Schiller, were found at the Boissevain Port of Entry in Manitoba where RCMP said they were attempting to cross into the United States.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The boys were placed in a home and Schiller, the subject of a warrant for child abduction issued in Ontario, was arrested. She was later released by RCMP as the warrant’s jurisdiction didn’t extend into Manitoba.

Police were notified around 1:30 a.m. Monday that the three boys were missing from the Forrest, Man., home they’d been placed in, and were believed to be on the road again with their mother.

Story continues below advertisement

Schiller was believed to be driving a 2018 white Mercedes GLC with a British Columbia license plate SJ975W, which was found in the Saskatchewan park located in the Cypress Hills.

Trending Now

Officers said the kids and their mother have not been found, but say Schiller might have been spotted in Assiniboia, Sask., in the past week.

Police say an Amber Alert isn’t being issued as there has been no evidence that the kids are in any danger, adding that Schiller’s warrant for arrest isn’t extending into Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 310-RCMP or 911 in an emergency.

— with files from Sam Thompson and Kevin Hirschfield

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices