ASIRT investigates highway standoff between police, suspect near Carstairs

One person was arrested by police early Saturday morning after a standoff along the southbound portion of the QEII highway east of Carstairs, Alta.

In a news release, the Alberta RCMP said it was notified by Calgary police Friday night about a suspect who fled from police and was being covertly followed by a HAWCS helicopter.

Calgary police and Mounties from Airdrie, Didsbury, Olds and Sundre set up tire spikes and stopped the suspect’s vehicle on the QEII Highway near Highway 581.

“A traffic stop was conducted and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police resulting in no injuries to police or the suspect,” the RCMP said in the news release.

“Police were able to disengage from the suspect and set up containment. RCMP made verbal contact with the suspect and successfully de-escalated the incident. The suspect surrendered to police.”

Police said no injuries have been reported, noting the incident was an “excellent” example of cooperation between multiple units of separate police services.

“Despite this, events like this are difficult for the communities in which they occur, as well as the general public and officers involved,” Mounties said.

“Police recognize the trust placed in them to use force that is necessary, proportional and reasonable and in so doing, remain fully accountable.”

In keeping with provincial requirements, the RCMP said Alberta’s Director of Law Enforcement has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.

Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, internal review processes have been implemented by RCMP and CPS to gather a full account of what took place, including police training, policy and response.

Carstairs is 48 kilometres north of Calgary.