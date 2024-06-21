Menu

Canada

Animal carcasses, hazardous items showing up in garbage bins at South Okanagan parks

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Dumping household garbage in public parks and on trails is an ongoing issue in the South Okanagan, prompting a call from regional district staff to stop it.

In a press release Friday from Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, officials said there’s been a substantial increase in the number garbage cans in parks and on trails overflowing with household waste and hazardous materials, including animal carcasses

They remind the public that garbage cans in these locations are intended for guests using the park or trail, and waste that is disposed of in these locations can create an unsightly mess and attract wildlife, particularly bears.

“The RDOS is committed to maintaining parks and trails for all residents and visitors,” RDOS chair Mark Pendergraft said.

“By working together, we can ensure our parks and trails remain clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.”

The biggest problem areas appear to be Okanagan Falls, Naramata, West Bench, Kaleden, and throughout the regional trails network.

Staff asks that people not dispose of household waste in public garbage cans.

 

