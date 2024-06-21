No injuries reported after semi-tractor trailer fire along QEII: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nobody was injured after a fire involving a semi-tractor trailer unit along the QEII highway on Friday afternoon.

Didsbury RCMP received a report at 11:59 a.m. of a semi-tractor trailer unit on fire in the northbound lanes near Township Road 294.

When first responders arrived, the driver of the semi was able to detach his load, but the tractor unit was a complete loss.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Fire departments from Carstairs and Crossfield responded to the fire and were able to extinguish the blaze,” RCMP said in a news release. “There were no injuries reported.”

Normal traffic flow has resumed on the highway, police said.

Police previously told motorists heading north to take an alternate route via the Highway 2A exit at Crossfield.

Story continues below advertisement

“Local fire was gracious enough to allow Const. Aaron Levine of the Didsbury RCMP to conduct some impromptu cross training with the fire department,” police said.