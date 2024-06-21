Menu

No injuries reported after semi-tractor trailer fire along QEII: RCMP

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Nobody was injured after a fire involving a semi-tractor trailer unit that forced the closure of northbound lanes along the QEII highway on Friday, June 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Nobody was injured after a fire involving a semi-tractor trailer unit that forced the closure of northbound lanes along the QEII highway on Friday, June 21, 2024. Courtesy: RCMP
Nobody was injured after a fire involving a semi-tractor trailer unit along the QEII highway on Friday afternoon.

Didsbury RCMP received a report at 11:59 a.m. of a semi-tractor trailer unit on fire in the northbound lanes near Township Road 294.

When first responders arrived, the driver of the semi was able to detach his load, but the tractor unit was a complete loss.

“Fire departments from Carstairs and Crossfield responded to the fire and were able to extinguish the blaze,” RCMP said in a news release. “There were no injuries reported.”

Normal traffic flow has resumed on the highway, police said.

Police previously told motorists heading north to take an alternate route via the Highway 2A exit at Crossfield.

“Local fire was gracious enough to allow Const. Aaron Levine of the Didsbury RCMP to conduct some impromptu cross training with the fire department,” police said.

“Stay tuned for when the RCMP teach firefighters to throw a spike belt!”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

