Lethbridge police ask public to avoid Indian Battle Park after cougar sighting

Residents of Lethbridge, Alta., were asked Friday evening to avoid the Indian Battle Park area as police responded to a cougar sighting.

Lethbridge police received a report around 5 p.m. of a cougar in the coulees in the Indian Battle Park area.

Police said Alberta Fish and Wildlife have been contacted. Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

Earlier on Friday, residents were asked to remain cautious after another cougar was spotted Friday morning.

Police received a report around 10:30 a.m. about a cougar in the coulees along the southwest side of Whoop-Up Drive.

Efforts to locate the animal have been unsuccessful, police said.

“While there is no immediate danger to the public, residents are asked to remain cautious about the cougar’s possible presence in the area,” the Lethbridge Police Service said in a news release Friday.

Friday’s sighting marks the second time this week residents have been told to keep their eyes peeled for cougars.

On Tuesday, Lethbridge police received a report of a cougar sighting in the Indian Battle Heights subdivision.

Schools in the area were directed to keep students inside. The public was also advised to stay away from the area.

Despite an extensive search, the cougar was not located, police said on Tuesday.

“The cougar’s whereabouts are unknown and residents of the west side are asked to remain cautious about its possible presence in the area,” Lethbridge police said in a news release.

According to the provincial government, sightings have increased over the past decade due to a greater number of people living and recreating in traditional cougar habitats.

Information about preventing conflicts with cougars and what to do in the event of an encounter can be found here.