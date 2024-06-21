3 to hospital after collision involving classic car on Hwy. 28: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision that closed a section of Highway 28 east of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 10 a.m., a group of classic cars was travelling northbound on the highway in Douro-Dummer Township when another motorist exited a private driveway and collided with one of them.

Police say both occupants in the classic car and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

The highway was closed from County Road 6 and Douro 4th Line as OPP investigated.

The highway reopened around 11:30 a.m.

There is no word yet if any charges are pending.