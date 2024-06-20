Menu

Headline link
Money

‘It still hasn’t sunk in’: B.C. woman wins $1.2 million

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
A Revelstoke woman is $1.2 million richer, courtesy of a slot machine.

Patricia Dillman was passing through Salmon Arm on Thursday, June 13, on her way to pick someone up at a nearby airport, but was waylaid and decided to visit the casino.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation said that’s when she opted to play on a progressive slot machine while making her way to one of the restaurants.

“It still hasn’t sunk in. I never even made it to the restaurant that night to eat because I was so excited,” Dillman said of the surprising win.

She immediately shared the news with her daughters, who had a hard time believing it. Dillman then picked up her out-of-town guest and gave him the news.

“I told him, ‘Thank you so much for your flight delay because I ended up going to the casino and won over a million dollars.’ I gifted him a small portion of my prize to say thank you,” Dillman said.

Dillman is planning to relocate to Salmon Arm and purchase a home. She’s also looking forward to retiring early and may also take a vacation to Mexico.

“This win is definitely life-changing,” she said.

