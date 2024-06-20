Calgary police lay charges after thousands of dollars in meat, cannabis stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man after thousands of dollars worth of meat and cannabis were stolen during overnight burglaries at two businesses in the city’s southeast.

Police said just before 1 a.m. on June 7, there was a break-in at Four20 Premium Market on 72nd Avenue S.E., where a glass door was broken and more than $2,000 worth of cannabis products taken.

Four days later on June 11, police said just before 4 a.m., $7,000 in various meat products were stolen from Pre Pak Meats on 32nd Street S.E., where the door to the business was also broken.

Investigators identified a suspect from CCTV footage, and searched a property in the 2200 block of Vista Crescent N.E.

During the search, police said officers found two deep freezes full of stolen meat products, 24 packages of various stolen cannabis products and clothing that matched what the suspect was wearing in CCTV footage of the crimes.

The suspect has been charged with one count of break and enter to commit theft over $5,000, and one count of break and enter to commit theft under $5,000, and will next appear in court on Friday.