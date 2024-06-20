Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Whooping cough cases appear in Peterborough-area schools: health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 5:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario public health units report rise in whooping cough cases'
Ontario public health units report rise in whooping cough cases
RELATED: Several Ontario health units, including the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, are warning about rising whooping cough cases in schools. The disease has been on the rise across the province. Germain Ma looks into why – Jun 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health officials in Peterborough, Ont., are reporting more cases of pertussis — better known as whooping cough.

On Thursday, Peterborough Public Health advised residents to review their immunization records and get up to date with pertussis immunizations. More cases of whooping cough have been reported within the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The first new case in the region was reported in late April.

“Multiple cases of pertussis have been reported to PPH over the last week,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “Some of these cases are linked to local schools.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Piggott says a school setting is a “pathogen’s dream” as the bacterial respiratory infection spreads through contact with droplets produced by an infected person’s sneeze or cough.

Last week the neighbouring Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit issued an alert about increased whooping cough activity within its school community. That health unit serves Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

Story continues below advertisement

“As there are many people gathering in close proximity who may not be vaccinated or up to date on their pertussis vaccine,” said Piggott. “Don’t let your summer get spoiled — get vaccinated.”

Early symptoms of whooping cough include mild cold symptoms such as runny nose, mild fever, and cough. After one to two weeks, a cough may be accompanied by “whooping” sound when breathing in, difficulty breathing, and vomiting due to extreme cough.

The heath unit says people at greatest risk of severe illness include infants under the age of one and pregnant people.

Ontario Public Health notes between January and March of 2024, there were 70 confirmed cases of whooping cough reported across the province.

The health unit says to get a pertussis vaccine if overdue as booster doses for pertussis should occur between ages 14 to 16, once as an adult and during each pregnancy.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices