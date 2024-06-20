Whooping cough cases appear in Peterborough-area schools: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Peterborough, Ont., are reporting more cases of pertussis — better known as whooping cough.

On Thursday, Peterborough Public Health advised residents to review their immunization records and get up to date with pertussis immunizations. More cases of whooping cough have been reported within the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The first new case in the region was reported in late April.

“Multiple cases of pertussis have been reported to PPH over the last week,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “Some of these cases are linked to local schools.”

Piggott says a school setting is a “pathogen’s dream” as the bacterial respiratory infection spreads through contact with droplets produced by an infected person’s sneeze or cough.

Last week the neighbouring Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit issued an alert about increased whooping cough activity within its school community. That health unit serves Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

“As there are many people gathering in close proximity who may not be vaccinated or up to date on their pertussis vaccine,” said Piggott. “Don’t let your summer get spoiled — get vaccinated.”

Early symptoms of whooping cough include mild cold symptoms such as runny nose, mild fever, and cough. After one to two weeks, a cough may be accompanied by “whooping” sound when breathing in, difficulty breathing, and vomiting due to extreme cough.

The heath unit says people at greatest risk of severe illness include infants under the age of one and pregnant people.

Ontario Public Health notes between January and March of 2024, there were 70 confirmed cases of whooping cough reported across the province.

The health unit says to get a pertussis vaccine if overdue as booster doses for pertussis should occur between ages 14 to 16, once as an adult and during each pregnancy.