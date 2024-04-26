Whooping cough case confirmed in Peterborough region: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials report a laboratory confirmed case of pertussis (whooping cough) in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

Peterborough Public Health reported the case on Friday, advising that immunization is the “best way” to prevent getting sick with the bacterial respiratory infection. The disease is highly contagious and can spread through contact with droplets produced by an infected individual’s cough or sneeze.

The health unit did not state where the case was confirmed within its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“People at greatest risk of severe illness include infants under the age of 1 and pregnant people,” the health unit cautions.

The lab-confirmed case follows last week’s notice of confirmed cases in neighbouring City of Kawartha Lakes, issued by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Early symptoms of whooping cough include mild cold symptoms such as runny nose, mild fever, and cough. After one to two weeks, a cough may be accompanied by “whooping” sound when breathing in, difficulty breathing, and vomiting due to extreme cough.

The coughing can last up to one to two months.

“If symptoms present, residents should isolate themselves immediately and reach out to their healthcare provider for guidance on seeking treatment,” the health unit states.

The health unit advises residents to review their immunization records online and seek a pertussis vaccine if overdue.