Heath officials warn of whooping cough cases in City of Kawartha Lakes

Health officials are reporting confirmed cases of pertussis — also called whooping cough — in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the cases, advising parents and guardians to ensure their child’s immunizations are up to date and on file with the health unit.

The disease is most dangerous for children under the age of one year, as well as pregnant women.

The health unit says pertussis is a serious, highly-contagious bacterial infection of the respiratory system. Spread via droplets from the noses and mouths of the infected, pertussis was one of the most common childhood diseases and a cause of child mortality in the 20th century, HKPR reported.

Officials say pertussis is often introduced to communities through travel to countries with lower rates of vaccination. The disease can circulate among unvaccinated, under-vaccinated or those whose vaccine effectiveness has decreased over time.

Routine childhood immunization for pertussis along with protection from polio, tetanus and diphtheria have decreased cases of the disease “significantly,” the health unit says.

“Immunization remains the best way to protect your child or yourself from getting sick with pertussis,” stated Dr. Natalie Bocking, the health unit’s medical officer of health and CEO.

“Please familiarize yourself with the symptoms of pertussis and seek medical care if your child has these symptoms. Pertussis can be treated with antibiotics. Lastly, and most importantly, always ensure your child’s routine vaccinations are up to date and have been reported to the local public health unit.”

The health unit says once a person is infected, it can take up to 20 days for them develop symptoms, including starting with a very runny nose, followed by irritating coughing that becomes more frequent and severe.

Coughing — which can last several weeks — may be followed by a “whoop” sound before the next breath. The health unit warns coughing can be so aggressive that children vomit or have trouble breathing.

The health unit holding immunization clinics for students or people who do not have a health care provider. To book an appointment, call 1-866-888-4577, ext. 1507, or visit the health unit’s Immunization Clinics webpage.