Alberta health officials issue warning about Okotoks whooping cough cases

Alberta Health Services is warning about an increase in pertussis, or whooping cough, cases in the area of Okotoks, Alta., as part of dozens of cases in the Calgary Zone in recent months.

The provincial health authority is reminding residents and visitors to take appropriate steps to protect themselves and others.

AHS said since November, 17 pertussis cases had been identified in the town south of Calgary, “all locally acquired.” One person required hospitalization.

There has been a total of 39 cases in the Calgary Zone in that time.

A bacterial infection, pertussis starts with a runny nose, sneezing, fever and mild cough. In a week, the cough can become more severe and in younger children, the coughing spells are usually followed by a “whooping” sound when inhaling. AHS said vomiting following a coughing spell is also common.

The coughing spells can last for weeks and affects people of all ages, but infants under one are at greatest risk of complications like pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage and even death.

AHS said immunization is the best method to protect against and limit the spread of pertussis. It also recommended handwashing, covering coughs, staying home when sick and not sharing drinks, food or cutlery.

Confirmed pertussis cases should stay home until they’ve completed at least five days of treatment with the appropriate antibiotics.

Anyone who thinks they may be sick with pertussis are advised to stay home and call a family doctor or Health Link at 811 before seeking medical care.