Saskatchewan ignored 84 requests to release documents: privacy commissioner

Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says the provincial government has refused dozens of his requests over the last year to release public information.

A report from Ron Kruzeniski says there were 84 times that government ministries and agencies partially or fully ignored his requests to have documents made public.

It says public bodies fully yielded information in 45 per cent of cases when requested by the commissioner.

The Opposition NDP says the data shows Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government is not being transparent.

NDP democracy critic Meara Conway says the commissioner should be given power to compel government bodies to release information, a measure already in place in several other provinces and territories.

The report recommends the commissioner be given that authority to promote transparency.