Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan ignored 84 requests to release documents: privacy commissioner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner says the provincial government has refused dozens of his requests over the last year to release public information. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner says the provincial government has refused dozens of his requests over the last year to release public information. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says the provincial government has refused dozens of his requests over the last year to release public information.

A report from Ron Kruzeniski says there were 84 times that government ministries and agencies partially or fully ignored his requests to have documents made public.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It says public bodies fully yielded information in 45 per cent of cases when requested by the commissioner.

The Opposition NDP says the data shows Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government is not being transparent.

Trending Now

NDP democracy critic Meara Conway says the commissioner should be given power to compel government bodies to release information, a measure already in place in several other provinces and territories.

The report recommends the commissioner be given that authority to promote transparency.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices