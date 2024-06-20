Cool temperatures, excess moisture delay crop growth in Saskatchewan: crop report

One per cent of acres are unseeded in Saskatchewan due to the frequent rainfall and excess moisture conditions.

According to the Saskatchewan Crop Report for the week of June 11 to 17, cooler temperatures and excess moisture conditions are causing delays to overall crop development.

The report stated that fall cereals, spring wheat and oilseeds are behind normal development as compared with previous weeks.

“Rain fell throughout much of the province again this week with some areas receiving significant amounts. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Rosthern area at 95 mm,” the report read. “The Nipawin area reported 75 mm followed by the Biggar area at 72 mm. Although the rain is supporting crop growth in some regions of the province, it is causing crop stress and disease in others that received excess moisture.”

The report stated that pasture topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 86 per cent adequate and nine per cent short. Producers have reported that hayland topsoil moisture is at six per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and seven per cent short.

“Cropland topsoil moisture showed increases in both surplus and short across the province this week as compared to last week,” the report stated. “The topsoil moisture is reported as nine per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate and three per cent short.”

The report shows that 79 per cent of producers report no shortages occurring or anticipated for livestock water supplies, with 12 per cent indicating the potential for shortages throughout the summer. Ninety per cent of producers have indicated they are not concerned with water quality for their livestock at this time.

“Three per cent of seeded land is flooded and unlikely to produce a crop. One per cent of forage crops have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop and one per cent of pastureland is not accessible or not usable,” the report read. “For areas experiencing reduced moisture, six per cent of the forage crops may have yields significantly affected along with nine per cent expressing that the carrying capacity of pastures may be reduced.”

There have been reports of some crop damage across the province attributed to frost, excess moisture, gophers, flea beetles and grasshoppers. Some producers have applied fungicides to slow disease development and as the population of grasshoppers increases, producers are taking control measures. Some producers reported having to re-seed due to some of the severe damage.

“Producers will continue with spraying operations when the weather allows. Most cattle are out to pasture and fences are being checked. Producers are preparing haying equipment for the upcoming weeks,” the report read.