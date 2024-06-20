Shirtless man attacks stranger with ‘edged weapon’ in New Westminster: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C., are looking for a man accused of attacking a stranger with an “edged weapon” on Wednesday.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, reported being attacked from behind by a stranger while on the Quayside Boardwalk, New Westminster police said.

Police were unable to find the suspect at the scene.

“This is a disturbing incident, and we are thankful the victim only sustained minor injuries,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release.

“We encourage anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has relevant footage to come forward. Your information could be crucial in our investigation.”

The suspect in the attack is described as a man in his 20s with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing sweatpants and no shirt.

Police are looking for witnesses or any video shot from the 900 block of Quayside Drive, the Inn at the Quay and behind the Boathouse Restaurant between 7:10 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.