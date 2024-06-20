Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ex-Ontario firefighter pleads guilty to wife’s murder after body found in flaming car

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario ski town in mourning after firefighter charged in murder of wife'
Ontario ski town in mourning after firefighter charged in murder of wife
A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body. Shallima Maharaj has the latest. – Feb 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Collingwood man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife after her body was found inside a burning SUV more than a year ago.

In a Barrie court room Thursday afternoon, James Schwalm plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death 40-year-old Ashley Schwalm.

On Jan. 26, 2023, Ontario Provincial Police found a wrecked SUV on Arrowhead Road in Collingwood, which was on fire. Police found Ashley’s body inside the vehicle, and later alleged Schwalm – a former Brampton fire captain – murdered her and staged her death.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Feb. 3 police charged him with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body. On Feb. 17. the charges were upgraded to first-degree murder.

In court Thursday, he pled guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement
James Schwalm was charged with first degree murder in February 2023 death of his wife Ashley Schwalm. View image in full screen
James Schwalm was charged with first degree murder in February 2023 death of his wife Ashley Schwalm. Courtesy of Brampton Fire Department X

When the murder charges were announced last year, they rocked Collingwood – a tight-knit community where the family called home.

Global News learned in February 2023 Schwalm and his wife were both avid winter sport enthusiasts and enjoyed hitting the slopes.

More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald and Shallima Maharaj

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices