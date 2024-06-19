Menu

Crime

Ontario’s coroner opens inquest into 2020 shooting death of Hamilton man

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton'
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a police-involved shooting that seriously injured one man. Erica Vella reports – Jul 7, 2020
The Ontario coroner’s office says it is prepared to open a mandatory inquest into the 2020 shooting death of a man following an altercation with police at a convenience store in central Hamilton.

West region coroner Dr. Karen Schiff announced the probe into the death of Jason Peterson, 42, but did not say when or where it would take place.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Peterson was shot on the afternoon of July 7, 2020, when two police officers responded to a “domestic call” at the parking lot of the convenience store.

The incident occurred at intersection of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East. Peterson was rushed to hospital but died the following day.

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), later cleared the officers of wrongdoing.

In announcing the inquest, Schiff said the proceeding will examine the circumstances surrounding Peterson’s death. “The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.”

