Highway closed, 2 sent to hospital following crash in Nanaimo

Major traffic delays are expected on Vancouver Island on Wednesday due to a truck crash on Highway 19.

The highway is closed in both directions between Exit 16 and 5th Street in Nanaimo.

Photos from the scene show a semi-truck with a trailer on its side across the highway and a badly damaged SUV with its airbags deployed.

An air ambulance was also seen landing on the highway.

In an email to Global News, B.C. Emergency Health Services said they were called at 6:09 a.m.

“Two ambulances with primary care paramedics, an ambulance with advanced care paramedics, a supervisor and an air ambulance with critical care paramedics responded to the scene,” EHS said.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care to two patients. One patient was transported by air ambulance to hospital. The second patient with minor injuries was transported by ground ambulance to hospital.”

View image in full screen The aftermath of a truck and SUV collision on Highway 19 in Nanaimo on Wednesday. Global News

The highway will remain closed until an investigation is complete.

A southbound detour is in place at Fifth Street and College Drive, according to Drive BC.