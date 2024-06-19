Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway closed, 2 sent to hospital following crash in Nanaimo

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
The aftermath of a truck and SUV collision on Highway 19 in Nanaimo on Wednesday, June 19. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a truck and SUV collision on Highway 19 in Nanaimo on Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Major traffic delays are expected on Vancouver Island on Wednesday due to a truck crash on Highway 19.

The highway is closed in both directions between Exit 16 and 5th Street in Nanaimo.

Photos from the scene show a semi-truck with a trailer on its side across the highway and a badly damaged SUV with its airbags deployed.

An air ambulance was also seen landing on the highway.

In an email to Global News, B.C. Emergency Health Services said they were called at 6:09 a.m.

“Two ambulances with primary care paramedics, an ambulance with advanced care paramedics, a supervisor and an air ambulance with critical care paramedics responded to the scene,” EHS said.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care to two patients. One patient was transported by air ambulance to hospital. The second patient with minor injuries was transported by ground ambulance to hospital.”

Story continues below advertisement
The aftermath of a truck and SUV collision on Highway 19 in Nanaimo on Wednesday, June 19. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a truck and SUV collision on Highway 19 in Nanaimo on Wednesday. Global News
The aftermath of a truck and SUV collision on Highway 19 in Nanaimo on Wednesday, June 19. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a truck and SUV collision on Highway 19 in Nanaimo on Wednesday. Global News
Trending Now

The highway will remain closed until an investigation is complete.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A southbound detour is in place at Fifth Street and College Drive, according to Drive BC.

Click to play video: 'Man crashes pickup into various buildings and vehicles in Nanaimo mall parking lot'
Man crashes pickup into various buildings and vehicles in Nanaimo mall parking lot
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices