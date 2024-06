See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Kelowna, B.C., home was damaged Wednesday by fire.

At around 6:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Burtch Road. Arriving crews said they saw visible flames and smoke coming from the front of the property.

2:37 Fire destroys homes in Kelowna

“The fire is under investigation at this time,” fire officials said. “There were no injuries to any residents or KFD personnel.”