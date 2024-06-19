Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested for separate sex crimes a week apart

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 11:31 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Winnipeg police say a man who was initially arrested after being accused of exposing himself in the Exchange District has also been accused of a sexual assault a week later.

Officers patrolling the downtown area on the afternoon of June 10 were notified about a man who had been reportedly exposing himself in the back lane of King Street.

When police arrived, they said the man was still exposing himself and appeared to be under the influence of meth. The man was arrested and released on an appearance notice.

On Sunday morning, police were called about a sexual assault outside a public resource centre on the Disraeli Freeway.

Police said a woman was taking out the trash from the building when a man approached her, touched her inappropriately and then grabbed her shirt to prevent her from leaving.

The woman was able to escape back into the centre and call police. Officers found the man nearby and arrested him. He was charged with sexual assault and taken into custody.

“(We’re) really glad that the female was not further injured,” Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB.

“It’s always brave to quickly make that phone call to police. It’s very difficult for a survivor of any of these types of circumstances.”

Police said the same man has been arrested in both cases, but he has yet to be formally charged for the first incident.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

