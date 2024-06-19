Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed ‘suspicious,’ major crime investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Brunswick are still searching for a 40-year-old Fredericton man who has been missing for nearly three weeks, and investigators are now labelling the disappearance as suspicious.

In an RCMP release on Wednesday, police said Kevin Sexton was last seen on May 31 at about 4:15 p.m. near the community of Tracy.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful,” police said in a statement. “Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

The RCMP’s major crime unit is leading the investigation.

Sexton is described as standing about five feet two inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Police said he has blue eyes and short grey hair, and was last reported as wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark blue sweatpants and green and white shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 506-851-7281,” police said.