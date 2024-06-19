Menu

Crime

Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed ‘suspicious,’ major crime investigating

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 9:07 am
1 min read
Missing New Brunswick man
New Brunswick man Kevin Sexton has been missing since May 31, and RCMP are labelling the disappearance as suspicious. Handout/RCMP New Brunswick
Police in New Brunswick are still searching for a 40-year-old Fredericton man who has been missing for nearly three weeks, and investigators are now labelling the disappearance as suspicious.

In an RCMP release on Wednesday, police said Kevin Sexton was last seen on May 31 at about 4:15 p.m. near the community of Tracy.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful,” police said in a statement. “Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

The RCMP’s major crime unit is leading the investigation.

Sexton is described as standing about five feet two inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Police said he has blue eyes and short grey hair, and was last reported as wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark blue sweatpants and green and white shoes.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 506-851-7281,” police said.

