Showers, laundry facility for vulnerable Surrey residents at risk of closing due to funding

For many without regular access to bathrooms, showers, laundry and shelter in Surrey, the Healthy Living Complex of Care offers not only a place to clean up and rejuvenate, but a lifeline.

The facility has offered hygiene and respite services at the Cove Shelter site since November 2022 and, according to the Surrey Urban Mission (SUM), has helped thousands of people.

Clients like Angelina Ryan say they have been a “life changer.”

“They made the difference in me getting in place or not. They helped me get a place and they do a wonderful job,” she said. “Without them, I’d be still sleeping on sidewalks.”

But now, advocates say the centre is at risk of closing after provincial funding expired.

The centre was previously funded by a grant from the Union of B.C. Municipalities that was given out by the City of Surrey. BC Housing is covering the bill temporarily.

O’Halloran says the facility costs $75,000 per month to operate, including cleaning and staffing such as counselling.

If a new source of funding isn’t found within the next two weeks, he says it may be forced to shutter by Aug. 15.

“It’s so important just for self-esteem, you know, to be able to get clean, to be able to go to a place where you’re safe,” SUM CEO Jack O’Halloran said.

“But then on the other side, it really promotes health and hygiene, which is so desperately needed by people that are living on the street.”

Both the land and structures are owned by the City of Surrey and O’Halloran says the city needs to step up and help fill the funding gap.

But it is not a sentiment that appears to be shared by the mayor.

“This is something that is absolutely the responsibility of the provincial government, and they need to step up and fund these kinds of amenities for people in need,” Mayor Brenda Locke said.

“This kind of project is not something that is (the city’s) responsibility. It isn’t part of our budget for this year.”

The B.C. housing ministry says funding for the centre was a one-time relief program during the pandemic. It says it encourages local governments and non-profits to reach out to coordinate on projects to deliver better services.

O’Halloran says if the city won’t intervene, the organization will keep searching for other sources of funding.

“And if it’s private, I’ll put anybody’s name on this place if they if they want to step up.”

Back at the facility, Ryan had her own message for the city.

“Do you really want to see everybody out there in dirty clothes and really, really, really grubby-looking?” she said.

“I’ve been there and it doesn’t feel good, and you’re going to be the one person that makes all that difference.”