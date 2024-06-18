Energy stocks help nudge S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

See more sharing options

Strength in the energy sector helped Canada’s main stock index inch higher on Tuesday as the price of oil moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 23.42 points at 21,611.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 56.76 points at 38,834.86. The S&P 500 index was up 13.80 points at 5,487.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.21 points at 17,862.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.87 cents US compared with 72.76 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was up 99 cents at US$80.71 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$17.90 at US$2,346.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$4.49 a pound.