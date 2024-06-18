Man dead in Burnaby stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators were at the scene of a deadly stabbing in Burnaby, B.C., Monday evening near the border with Vancouver.

Yellow police tape surrounded an area on 1st Avenue near Ingleton after Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:15 p.m.

1 injured in assault with large stick at Burnaby's Central Park

RCMP say officers found a man unconscious with life-threating injuries. First responders tried to save him but he died at the scene, RCMP say.

Police have not identified the victim and no arrests have been made at this point.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is looking to speak with any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video in the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.