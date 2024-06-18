Menu

Crime

Man dead in Burnaby stabbing: police

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
First responders surround an area in Burnaby on 1st Avenue near Ingleton following a deadly stabbing on June 17, 2024. View image in full screen
First responders surround an area in Burnaby on 1st Avenue near Ingleton following a deadly stabbing on June 17, 2024. Global News
Homicide investigators were at the scene of a deadly stabbing in Burnaby, B.C., Monday evening near the border with Vancouver.

Yellow police tape surrounded an area on 1st Avenue near Ingleton after Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:15 p.m.

RCMP say officers found a man unconscious with life-threating injuries. First responders tried to save him but he died at the scene, RCMP say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not identified the victim and no arrests have been made at this point.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is looking to speak with any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video in the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

