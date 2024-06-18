Menu

Canada

Power restored to thousands in Central Okanagan

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Worker-power-lines
FILE.BC Hydro crews are working to restore power. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File
BC Hydro restored electricity to thousands of homes in the Peachland, West Kelowna and Summerland areas that went dark in the middle of the night.

Power was knocked out early Tuesday morning in two areas by “objects on (hydro) wires,” according to the power company.

One outage got underway shortly before 2 a.m. northwest of Highway 97 and is currently affecting 1,086 customers. The other happened shortly thereafter and is affecting service to 2,722 customers south of Highway 97.

Both outages were expected to be rectified by 11 a.m., though it was 9 a.m. when the lights went back on.

