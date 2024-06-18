Power restored to thousands in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

BC Hydro restored electricity to thousands of homes in the Peachland, West Kelowna and Summerland areas that went dark in the middle of the night.

Power was knocked out early Tuesday morning in two areas by “objects on (hydro) wires,” according to the power company.

One outage got underway shortly before 2 a.m. northwest of Highway 97 and is currently affecting 1,086 customers. The other happened shortly thereafter and is affecting service to 2,722 customers south of Highway 97.

Both outages were expected to be rectified by 11 a.m., though it was 9 a.m. when the lights went back on.

A crew is currently on site working to restore power to 3,808 customers in #Peachland and nearby areas. They’re sharing updates here: https://t.co/VTIsNUCABX pic.twitter.com/OP6ve7kZf2 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 18, 2024