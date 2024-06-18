Woman given lifetime animal ban in Canada after 12 horses found dead

A New Brunswick woman has been handed a lifetime ban on owning animals and been ordered to pay nearly $8,000 in restitution in a case of animal cruelty that included the deaths of 12 horses.

The New Brunswick SPCA says Charlotte Bright had pleaded guilty to three animal welfare charges earlier this year under the Criminal Code of Canada. This mean that the lifetime ban on owning animals will be enforceable across the country.

According to the NBSPCA, officers were called to a farm in Currieburg, N.B., on April 8, 2023.

“Upon searching the property, the officers discovered five underweight horses without access to fresh hay or source of water, 12 dead horses and an aborted fetus in varying states of decomposition, and a barn that was in disrepair,” the NBSPCA said in a Tuesday release.

“The NBSPCA was assisted by provincial veterinarians who confirmed the (live) horses were emaciated and dehydrated, and numerous violations of the Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Equines were also identified.”

View image in full screen A couple of the horses seized from the farm are pictured here with Tony Porter, Chief Animal Officer with the NBSPCA. Provided/NBSPCA

Bright was sentenced in the Court of King’s Bench in Burton, N.B., this week. In addition to the lifetime ban, she cannot possess or care for any animal. Her sentence also includes a 24-month conditional sentence order, a 12-month probation period, and an order to pay restitution of $7,851.10 to the NBSPCA.

“As an additional condition, animal protection officers are authorized to conduct unannounced visits to her premises,” the NBSPCA added.

The live horses that were seized from the property were later placed in foster care. As well, “numerous cats” were removed and taken to shelters and cat rescue organizations to be rehomed.