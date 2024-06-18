Menu

Canada

Stellantis recalls more than 1M vehicles over rear-view camera bug

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
Stellantis deal reached to restart EV battery factory construction
WATCH: Stellantis deal reached to restart EV battery factory construction – Jul 5, 2023
Automotive giant Stellantis has issued a massive recall of more than one million vehicles across Canada and the United States due to a software problem that could accidently disable the rear-view camera.

The company has already provided over-the-air software updates to more than 735,000 vehicles and is pursuing updates for an estimated 298,000 vehicles to help ensure rear-view camera function, said Frank Matyok, a Stellantis spokesperson, in a statement to Global News on Tuesday.

In Canada, additional vehicles — about 126,530 — will be subject to the recall, he said.

Toyota recalls 28k cars in Canada due to forward ‘creep’ while in neutral

Affected vehicles include certain 2021-23 Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs, 2021-22 Dodge Durango SUVs, 2022-23 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs, 2022-23 Ram ProMaster vans, 2022 Ram 3500 chassis-cab trucks and 2022 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups.

“A request to accept the update will appear on the media screens of affected vehicles,” said Matyok, adding that recall notices will be mailed to customers.

The safety recall was issued after a company investigation prompted by a routine review of customer feedback found that some vehicles were equipped with radio software that could inadvertently disable the rear-view camera.

The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or accident, but is urging customers to follow the recall notice instructions.

In March, Stellantis recalled more than 10,000 vehicles due to the potential for a defective airbag.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

