Stellantis recalls more than 1M vehicles over rear-view camera bug

Send this page to someone via email

Automotive giant Stellantis has issued a massive recall of more than one million vehicles across Canada and the United States due to a software problem that could accidently disable the rear-view camera.

The company has already provided over-the-air software updates to more than 735,000 vehicles and is pursuing updates for an estimated 298,000 vehicles to help ensure rear-view camera function, said Frank Matyok, a Stellantis spokesperson, in a statement to Global News on Tuesday.

In Canada, additional vehicles — about 126,530 — will be subject to the recall, he said.

2:52 Toyota recalls 28k cars in Canada due to forward ‘creep’ while in neutral

Affected vehicles include certain 2021-23 Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs, 2021-22 Dodge Durango SUVs, 2022-23 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs, 2022-23 Ram ProMaster vans, 2022 Ram 3500 chassis-cab trucks and 2022 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups.

Story continues below advertisement

“A request to accept the update will appear on the media screens of affected vehicles,” said Matyok, adding that recall notices will be mailed to customers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The safety recall was issued after a company investigation prompted by a routine review of customer feedback found that some vehicles were equipped with radio software that could inadvertently disable the rear-view camera.

The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or accident, but is urging customers to follow the recall notice instructions.

In March, Stellantis recalled more than 10,000 vehicles due to the potential for a defective airbag.