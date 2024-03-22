Stellantis recalls over 10,000 vehicles due to potential airbag issue

Send this page to someone via email

Over 10,000 Chrystler-Fiat vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to the potential for a defective airbag.

“On certain vehicles, the side curtain airbag inflators could be defective,” Transport Canada’s recall reads.

“As a result, the driver and/or passenger side curtain airbag inflator(s) could rupture unexpectedly and metal fragments could be propelled toward vehicle occupants.”

The recall was initially posted March 14 but was updated Friday. It involves the 2018-2021 models of the Chrysler 300 and the Dodge Charger, totalling 10,285 units.

According to The Canadian Press, Stellantis, which owns the brands, says that moisture may get into the inflators due to a manufacturing defect and cause corrosion and cracks, while the airbags can inflate even without a crash due to high temperatures in the vehicle cabin.

The company said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the airbag, and the defect is estimated to be in less than one per cent of the recalled vehicles. It urges consumers to respond to recall notices.

Globally, 318,000 Dodge and Chrysler vehicles are affected, according to the company.

— with files from The Canadian Press.