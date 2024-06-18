Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man gets prison time in hit-and-run that nearly killed teen cyclist

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 11:25 am
2 min read
A woman speaks outside of court in front of her son, who is in a wheelchair, and a man and woman. View image in full screen
Abby Roby speaking to media outside of court on May 28, 2024, in front of her son, Tristan Roby. Ben Harrietha/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly five years after a brutal hit-and-run crash in London, Ont., that forever changed the lives of the Roby family, the man behind the wheel has been sentenced.

Jesse Bleck, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to a total of four-and-a-half years in prison as well as a 10-year driving ban. Taking into account time already served, the prison sentence works out to three years, nine months and 13 days.

“I’m acutely aware the sentence is unlikely to bring comfort to Tristan and his family, and the daily trauma they experience,” said Justice Kelly Tranquilli.

“Nevertheless, I hope it will bring some closure to these difficult years that have passed since that night on Exeter road. ”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Bleck was found guilty last August of driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm in connection with the July 21, 2019 crash. Tranquilli handed down a sentence of three years and eight months for failing to stop and 10 months for driving while prohibited, to be served consecutively.

Story continues below advertisement

Tristan Roby, who was out cycling with a friend on Exeter Road near Wonderland Road, was struck from behind by a vehicle.

He spent his 18th birthday lying in a hospital bed with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured leg, bruised lungs, a broken jaw, and several abrasions and contusions. He returned home in October 2019 but was left with life-altering injuries, unable to walk or talk.

It wasn’t until January 2020 that London police finally announced charges in the case.

Last month, his mother Abby Roby said her son was in semi-palliative care and she just hoped he could hold on for sentencing. Her hopes were realized with Tristan in the courtroom with her on Tuesday as the sentence was announced.

More to come.

— with files from Global News’ Ben Harrietha and Amy Simon

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices