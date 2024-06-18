Ontario man gets prison time in hit-and-run that nearly killed teen cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly five years after a brutal hit-and-run crash in London, Ont., that forever changed the lives of the Roby family, the man behind the wheel has been sentenced.

Jesse Bleck, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to a total of four-and-a-half years in prison as well as a 10-year driving ban. Taking into account time already served, the prison sentence works out to three years, nine months and 13 days.

“I’m acutely aware the sentence is unlikely to bring comfort to Tristan and his family, and the daily trauma they experience,” said Justice Kelly Tranquilli.

“Nevertheless, I hope it will bring some closure to these difficult years that have passed since that night on Exeter road. ”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Bleck was found guilty last August of driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm in connection with the July 21, 2019 crash. Tranquilli handed down a sentence of three years and eight months for failing to stop and 10 months for driving while prohibited, to be served consecutively.

Story continues below advertisement

Tristan Roby, who was out cycling with a friend on Exeter Road near Wonderland Road, was struck from behind by a vehicle.

He spent his 18th birthday lying in a hospital bed with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured leg, bruised lungs, a broken jaw, and several abrasions and contusions. He returned home in October 2019 but was left with life-altering injuries, unable to walk or talk.

It wasn’t until January 2020 that London police finally announced charges in the case.

Last month, his mother Abby Roby said her son was in semi-palliative care and she just hoped he could hold on for sentencing. Her hopes were realized with Tristan in the courtroom with her on Tuesday as the sentence was announced.

More to come.

— with files from Global News’ Ben Harrietha and Amy Simon