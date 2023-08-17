‘You stop and help the person:’ Ontario mom speaks out after verdict in hit-and-run case

The mother of Tristan Roby is speaking out after a London, Ont., jury found the accused guilty in the 2019 hit-and-run case that left her son with life-altering injuries.

After the extended six-week trial, the jury delivered their verdict on Wednesday, finding 29-year-old Jesse Aaron Bleck guilty of driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm.

Speaking with Global News on Thursday, Abby Roby called the moment when the verdict was announced “bittersweet.”

“It’s been quite a journey,” she said. “But no matter what happened or what the verdict was, it doesn’t change the fact that Tristan’s life has ultimately been changed forever.”

Roby was first rushed to hospital July 21, 2019, after being struck from behind by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle with a friend along Exeter Road near Wonderland Road.

He would then spend his 18th birthday lying in the hospital bed with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured leg, bruised lungs, a broken jaw, and several abrasions and contusions.

His mother says that while he’s made some strides in his recovery, “sometimes there’s bumps in the road.”

“There was some damage to the place inside his brain that produces dopamine, so it’s been an awful struggle to get him back,” she said. “It’s like you take a few steps forward and then something happens that just knocks him down. But he’s still there, just kind of trapped. I have hope. I have faith. But we’re just all along for the ride right now.”

But following the trial, Roby’s mother tells Global News how her son reacted to hearing the guilty verdict.

“His eyes just opened up with this bright look of happiness,” she said. “I told him that it’s not going to change anything or change where you’re at, but at least it’s something. Today would be 1,488 days since the accident, and when Jesse [Bleck] hit Tristan, the boy we all knew died that day,” she continued. “That’s the reality we live in, and I was excited that he was found guilty… It was good closure for us, but he still gets to walk around and have a life, whereas my boy does not even get to walk or talk or say, ‘I love you mom.’”

Roby’s mom claims that throughout the course of the “theatric trial,” she saw “no remorse” from Bleck.

“What would have made my heart a little lighter, would have been to at least see a morsel, a mustard seed of any remorse,” she said. “But I think the jury said it all for our family; Guilty.”

She added a token of gratitude towards the jury and those in the court system involved in the case.

“We are so appreciative to the jury, and to the judge for their patience and their professionalism through this,” she said, adding a similar ‘thank you’ to the local community. “Thank you to everybody in London that knows us and our story and has shown support to us. You’re not forgotten. We think about you every day, and we feel blessed, and we pray for everyone’s health.”

But it’s hard to ignore how much these past four years have impacted the Roby family, she said. Highlighting how the events of the hit-and-run continue to affect her.

“I have PTSD every time I see someone on the road riding a bicycle, even in a bike lane,” she said. “My stomach clenches and I almost start to hyperventilate when I see people on the side of the road riding their bikes now. This was a devastating, horrific accident and it’s a miracle that Tristan’s alive to begin with. There are still good days and bad, but for the people that’s still around him, we can understand and communicate with him. He’s still here.”

According to Roby’s mom, her son turned 22 years old during the trial on July 24th, adding that they have plans to fully celebrate now that the trial is over.

“We’re just going to sit around and watch some videos with Tristan from over the years and remember how he’s so fun loving and a jokester. We just want to celebrate what a wonderful kid he is and how many lessons he’s taught us,” she said. “It’s not always that children teach adults lessons, but he certainly was the kid that taught us to love everybody and recognize that everybody has value.”

“That’s the one thing this kid knew,” his mom continued. “He knew how to be inclusive to everybody and that everyone deserves respect, which makes this so much harder because he had so much potential.”

She stressed that “every single aspect of our lives have been affected by this, but we will continue to do everything we can to make my boy healthy again. I’ve stressed this over the last four years; accidents happen. But you stop and help the person,” she said. “It’s the humane thing to do.”

A sentencing date for Bleck will be decided by the court and will take place on Sept. 12.